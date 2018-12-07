Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.55 Million in Davita Inc (DVA) Stock

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 247.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 123.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $61.82 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Davita in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.55 Million in Davita Inc (DVA) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-invests-1-55-million-in-davita-inc-dva-stock.html.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.