Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,812 Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

WING stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

