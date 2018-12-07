Conn’s (CONN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $28.88. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Conn’s shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 4495195 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

