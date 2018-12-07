Contrasting TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) & Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Spirent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 AB/ADR $2.94 billion 2.15 $49.85 million $0.29 21.62 Spirent Communications $454.80 million 2.00 $29.00 million $0.30 19.80

TELE2 AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. Spirent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELE2 AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 AB/ADR 2.93% 16.51% 7.19% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TELE2 AB/ADR and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 AB/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

TELE2 AB/ADR beats Spirent Communications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 28, 2018, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

