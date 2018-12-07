Cooper Companies (COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.30-11.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $11.30-11.70 EPS.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $277.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $283.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.22.

In other Cooper Companies news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $318,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,869 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 107.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $9,774,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $9,685,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

