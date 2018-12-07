Copico Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (XCPO)

Copico (CURRENCY:XCPO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Copico has traded flat against the US dollar. Copico has a market capitalization of $35,125.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Copico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Copico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Copico Profile

Copico is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Copico’s total supply is 22,940,540 coins and its circulating supply is 15,746,668 coins. The Reddit community for Copico is /r/copico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Copico’s official website is www.copico.io. Copico’s official Twitter account is @teamcopico.

Buying and Selling Copico

Copico can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Copico using one of the exchanges listed above.

