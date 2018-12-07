Cora Gold (CORA) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07). 135,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

In other Cora Gold news, insider Paul Quirk purchased 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

