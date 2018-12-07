Core-Mark (CORE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CORE. Stephens raised Core-Mark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 0.27%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core-Mark news, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $178,602.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

