Correvio Pharma (CORV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s FY2018 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Correvio Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mackie upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.26. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 294.35%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 133,825 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $11,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

