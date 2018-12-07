Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires 60,834 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 4.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires 60,834 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/corsair-capital-management-l-p-acquires-60834-shares-of-hilton-grand-vacations-inc-hgv.html.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.