Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,961 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up 2.2% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Nomad Foods worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,127,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 90.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 156,464 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NOMD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

