Corsair Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the period. Iqvia comprises about 5.9% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iqvia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Iqvia by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Iqvia by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 48,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Iqvia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $121.85 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $46,245,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $1,219,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,117,903 shares of company stock valued at $881,082,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/corsair-capital-management-l-p-lowers-stake-in-iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv.html.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.