Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Climbs 0% Following November Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 9.2% in the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.
Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Argus set a $255.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.85.
In other news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $458,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $233.20 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $175.79 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
