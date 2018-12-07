Counterparty Market Capitalization Reaches $5.64 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $8,964.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00062620 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.03104684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.01972213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003905 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,878 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

