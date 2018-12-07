Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 1,794,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.76. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $165,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $60,964.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,839 shares of company stock valued at $20,082,699 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,042,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,357,000 after buying an additional 1,128,149 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,361,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,439,000 after buying an additional 527,529 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after buying an additional 467,714 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.