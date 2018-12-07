Coupecoin One Day Volume Reaches $46.00 (COUPE)

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Coupecoin has a total market capitalization of $1,990.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coupecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coupecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.02871415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00135023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00176264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.37 or 0.09812533 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coupecoin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. The official website for Coupecoin is www.coupecoin.com. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coupecoin Coin Trading

Coupecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coupecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coupecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

