Courtney Blosser Sells 2,993 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $107,867.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.17. 397,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,478. The firm has a market cap of $895.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

