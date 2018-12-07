Cpwm LLC Has $361,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,427,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in BlackRock by 33,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $400.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.31 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.86.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

