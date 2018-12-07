Cpwm LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Cpwm LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $282.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.97.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $166,868.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $20,840,412.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,412.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,450 shares of company stock worth $108,250,865 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Cpwm LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/cpwm-llc-purchases-502-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.