Creative Realities (CREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

