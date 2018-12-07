Cred Price Down 40.9% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and Huobi. Cred has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $386,049.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.03041956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00133783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00179015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.39 or 0.09867286 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,388,424 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

