Credit Suisse AG Has $12.81 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,632,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,763,000 after purchasing an additional 87,915 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,656,000 after purchasing an additional 511,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,690,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,435,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,503,000 after purchasing an additional 93,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1554 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

