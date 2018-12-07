Credit Suisse AG Has $13.17 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $225,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 991,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,869,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,436,559.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,381,479 shares of company stock valued at $47,852,315. Company insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

