Credit Suisse Group Cuts Bank of America (BAC) Price Target to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 60,642,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,136,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 576,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 97,989 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 655,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

