Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 6,350” Price Target for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,927.44 ($77.45).

AZN stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,927 ($77.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,181,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

