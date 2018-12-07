Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce $320,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $440,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 972.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

CRNX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. 16,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,220. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,034,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,013,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.