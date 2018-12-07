Critical Comparison: W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) versus Gulf Resources (GURE)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co 0 0 8 0 3.00 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus price target of $83.38, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given W. R. Grace & Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Grace & Co is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co -1.31% 98.65% 8.38% Gulf Resources -906.23% -2.54% -2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of W. R. Grace & Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

W. R. Grace & Co pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend. W. R. Grace & Co pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

W. R. Grace & Co has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. R. Grace & Co and Gulf Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co $1.72 billion 2.41 $11.20 million $3.40 18.18 Gulf Resources $107.52 million 0.35 $7.95 million N/A N/A

W. R. Grace & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co beats Gulf Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals. The company's chemical products include hydroxyl guar gum, demulsified agent, corrosion inhibitor, bactericide, iron ion stabilizer, clay stabilizing agent, solid lubricants, polyether lubricant, bromopropane, chlorantraniliprole, remaining agent, enhanced mild paper expansion agent, chelant, tetramethylbenzidine, trimethylolpropane, lactic acid trimethylolpropane material, and Di Bromo Aldehyde, as well as by products, such as Sodium Methoxide, Hydrobroic Acid, Sodium Bromide. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

