Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact CME Group (CME) Stock Price

News stories about CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CME Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.13.

Shares of CME stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $143.68 and a 12 month high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $513,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $5,628,462. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

