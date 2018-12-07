Critical Review: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) vs. Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and Coca-Cola European Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.85 billion 1.10 $176.75 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.86 $777.64 million $2.39 20.05

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and Coca-Cola European Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coca-Cola European Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.88%. Given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A is more favorable than Coca-Cola European Partners.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and Coca-Cola European Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 6.63% 14.56% 5.74% Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01%

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on May 28, 2016 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

