Critical Survey: Protalex (PRTX) versus Syneos Health (SYNH)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Protalex has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A -683.38% Syneos Health -0.84% 8.67% 3.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protalex and Syneos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.85 -$138.46 million $1.94 24.73

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syneos Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protalex and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 2 9 0 2.82

Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $54.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Protalex.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Protalex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Elligo Health Research. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

