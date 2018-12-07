Crocs (CROX) Shares Gap Down to $27.30

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.30. Crocs shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 4602802 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,298.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,125,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,333,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

