Crocs, Inc. (CROX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,315.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.47 million. Crocs had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Crocs by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

