CSW Industrials (CSWI) vs. ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S (AXXIY) Head-To-Head Survey

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) and ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CSW Industrials has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSW Industrials and ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials -0.26% 14.21% 11.02% ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSW Industrials and ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials $326.22 million 2.38 -$11.88 million $2.14 23.71 ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S $11.91 million 2.02 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSW Industrials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CSW Industrials and ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials 0 1 1 0 2.50 ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSW Industrials presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given CSW Industrials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers pipe thread sealants, fire stopping sealants and caulks, adhesives/solvent cements, lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. The company serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, Kopr Kote, KATS Coatings, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and Greco Aluminum Railings brands. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S Company Profile

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) solutions, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam SYN that is used in the textile and resin markets; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; Alexicool, a chemical finish for the use in fabrics that absorb heat while providing a cool-to-the-touch feel; Alexiflam PB, a halogenated flame retardant that provides FR with an environmentally friendly, non-toxic product; and Alexiflam AD, a combination of synergistic flame-retardants, which is used for the treatment of a range of fabric blends and constructions. Its products are used in defense applications; and consumer applications, such as automotive and transportation, outdoor fabrics, bedding and decorative fabrics, and plastics/resins/coatings and polymers. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

