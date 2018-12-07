CVD Equipment (CVV) and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) Head to Head Analysis

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.71 $5.26 million N/A N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.54 $324.47 million $0.66 11.94

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CVD Equipment and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -5.75% -4.22% -2.90% SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CVD Equipment does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR beats CVD Equipment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser annealing machines, laser drills, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines for smartphone and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators and road machinery. The company's Industrial Machinery offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography, positron emission tomography tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

