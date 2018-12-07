CyberMiles Trading Down 44.7% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Huobi. CyberMiles has a market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00712965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00020515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000949 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00021856 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bithumb, BCEX, LBank, Huobi, Binance, Bibox, Tokenomy, Koinex, OKEx, Zebpay, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

