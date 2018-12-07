D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,316 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

