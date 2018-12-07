DA Davidson Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Encore Wire (WIRE)

DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.42. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,180,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,068,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

