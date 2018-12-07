Daimler (DAI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.48 ($72.65).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching €46.86 ($54.49). 3,861,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a fifty-two week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.