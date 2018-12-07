Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Monday, September 17th.

DCG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 447.80 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,258. Dairy Crest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 503 ($6.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 654 ($8.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

About Dairy Crest Group

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

