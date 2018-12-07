Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $764,957.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $764,957.00 and $35,021.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.02889749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00137494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00186479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.94 or 0.09689147 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,748,287 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

