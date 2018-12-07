David Sangster Sells 7,917 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $353,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $336,904.96.

On Monday, October 1st, David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $344,547.84.

On Tuesday, September 18th, David Sangster sold 8,371 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $416,959.51.

Shares of NTNX opened at $44.43 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nutanix by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Nutanix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

