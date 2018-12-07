DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of DVDCY stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

