Davita (DVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.66

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.66 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 2003380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 13.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

