DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $943,000 Holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $207,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $623,611.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,221 shares of company stock worth $7,403,146. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

