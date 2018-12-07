DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.20 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $2,806,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $2,442,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $677,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $3,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $8,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $1,186,844.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,312 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KDP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Macquarie raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.20 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-invests-1-20-million-in-keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp.html.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.