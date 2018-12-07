Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) shares rose 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,994,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 357,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

DFRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $178,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $484,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 258,000 shares of company stock worth $1,715,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 493,456 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 421,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 149,028 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 62,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

