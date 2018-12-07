Denny’s (DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $124,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 723,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,510.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $751,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,276.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,274 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 511.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 193,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 40.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116,674 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

