Depomed (ASRT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 2,613,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,112,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.
Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Depomed’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Depomed news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $40,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
