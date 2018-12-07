Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Director Sells $40,757.64 in Stock

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 8,421 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $40,757.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Depomed stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Depomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

