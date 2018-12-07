Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ABB (ABBN) a CHF 24 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 24 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 22.77 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a CHF 26.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 24.84.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

